ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JXHLY stock traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.04. ENEOS has a 12 month low of 6.22 and a 12 month high of 8.64.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

