Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Up 34.8% in December

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,341. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.37). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2,650.45% and a negative net margin of 1,109.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
