Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. 6,857,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,109.86% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $867,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 403,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,286.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $867,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 608,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

