Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,165 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

