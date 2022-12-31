Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.89 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.