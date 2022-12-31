Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $64.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

