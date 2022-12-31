Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 10.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Booking by 13.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,015.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,954.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,887.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.