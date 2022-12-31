Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

