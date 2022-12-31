Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,803 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after buying an additional 62,266 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQDH opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.37 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

