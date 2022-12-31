Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 1.6 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

EQIX stock opened at $655.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $643.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.72. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

