Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $34.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $34.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $492.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $41.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $46.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.43 and its 200 day moving average is $332.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

