Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.17 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.68 or 0.00094800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $72.33 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,535.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00423847 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021826 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00890244 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00586257 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00249754 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00226051 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,729,759 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
