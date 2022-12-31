ETHPoW (ETHW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $321.24 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00017986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $321.24 million and $11.97 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,777,803 coins and its circulating supply is 107,778,415 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,769,169.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.99037432 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $13,422,193.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

