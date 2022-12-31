Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

EUMNF stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Euro Manganese has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Euro Manganese in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

