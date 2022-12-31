Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on ETCMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.38) to €9.70 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.
Eutelsat Communications Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.
Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend
About Eutelsat Communications
Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
