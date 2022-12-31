EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Acquires A$45,000.00 in Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Rating) insider Adrian Paul bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($30,405.41).

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, zinc, lithium/borate, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.

