Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Trading Down 2.2%

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.05). Approximately 466,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 966,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.05).

Evgen Pharma Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45.

About Evgen Pharma

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

Further Reading

