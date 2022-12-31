Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the November 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,200 ($38.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.22) to GBX 3,200 ($38.62) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.21) to GBX 2,900 ($35.00) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Experian Stock Down 1.9 %

EXPGY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 85,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,614. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Experian Cuts Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

