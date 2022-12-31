Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the November 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,200 ($38.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.22) to GBX 3,200 ($38.62) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.21) to GBX 2,900 ($35.00) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Experian Stock Down 1.9 %
EXPGY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 85,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,614. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Experian Cuts Dividend
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Experian (EXPGY)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.