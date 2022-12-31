Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $598.58. 153,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,077. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $638.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.