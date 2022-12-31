Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.
