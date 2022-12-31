Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.12 million, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 149,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

