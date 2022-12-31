Fetch.ai 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.48 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0929 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $76.04 million and $7.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00056685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007692 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003437 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

