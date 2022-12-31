Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the November 30th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.6 days.

Fibra UNO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FBASF remained flat at $1.17 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Fibra UNO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Fibra UNO

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

