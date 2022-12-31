First National Corp MA ADV Buys 2,385 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 751,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 776,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,132,000 after acquiring an additional 163,725 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 83,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

