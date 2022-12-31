First National Corp MA ADV Buys 5,685 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98.

