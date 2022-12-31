First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.