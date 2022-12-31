First National Corp MA ADV Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 31,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $187.49 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.75.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

