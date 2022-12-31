First National Corp MA ADV Invests $2.25 Million in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PALL. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,607.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $262,000.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $153.95 and a 1 year high of $298.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average of $184.83.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

