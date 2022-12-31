First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 1,122 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $39.43.
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
