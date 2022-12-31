First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 1,960 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

