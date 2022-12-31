First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Down 39.0% in December

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.33. 57,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.