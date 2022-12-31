First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 110.2% in December

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,300 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the November 30th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,025,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FTGC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.49. 2,187,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $31.47.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a $10.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.29%. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
