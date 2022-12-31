First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 110.2% in December

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,300 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the November 30th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,025,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTGC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.49. 2,187,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a $10.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.29%. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5,080.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 50.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 125,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 385.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 57.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 164.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter.

