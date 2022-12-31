First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 129.3% in December

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. 88,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,410. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.