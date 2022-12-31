First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 129.3% in December

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. 88,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,410. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
