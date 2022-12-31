First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,364 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $46,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

