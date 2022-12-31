First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned 0.20% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

