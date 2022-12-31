Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.93-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.55-$4.71 EPS.

Five Below Trading Down 0.3 %

FIVE stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.80.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

