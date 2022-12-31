Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.98. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

