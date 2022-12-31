Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,663 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 128,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 225,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.22.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

