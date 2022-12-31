Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.2 %

GXO stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GXO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

