Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 75,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,022.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

