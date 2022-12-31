Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

