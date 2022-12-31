Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.83. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

