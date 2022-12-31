Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,946 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 82.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 353,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

