Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,560 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

