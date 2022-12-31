Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Realty Income by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 97,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE O opened at $63.43 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

