Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Foxby Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY remained flat at $12.75 during trading on Friday. Foxby has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

