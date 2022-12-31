Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,959 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FCX opened at $38.00 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.