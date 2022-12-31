Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €31.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($49.04) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €26.25 ($27.93) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($85.11). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.11.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

