Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 4,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Friendly Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter.

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Friendly Hills Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as fixed term certificates of deposit.

