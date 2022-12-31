Fruits (FRTS) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Fruits has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $393,608.28 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fruits has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00461701 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.83 or 0.02975850 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.82 or 0.29544168 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.